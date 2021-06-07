Registration of immovable property must for valid, marketable title

We understand that mutation records pertaining to the said property continues to record the joint names of your father and his brothers. The mutation of immovable property records with the municipal authorities is only for property tax assessment purposes, and it does not confer any title to the immovable property. In order to have a valid and marketable title over immovable property, one should have a registered title deed in his/her name. Hence, it would be important that you consult a counsel to get a partition deed or a family arrangement deed drawn up between your father’s brothers or their legal heirs together with you and your sister and get the same registered with the sub-registrar of properties.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}