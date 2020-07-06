Residential status determines benefits you can get under DTAA

I am a US citizen and an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholder living in India on a long-term basis. For tax purposes, my status is ordinary resident. I am self-employed and receive income from consulting. In addition, I have investments in the US, which generate ordinary dividends, qualified dividends and capital gains. These investments are in non-retirement accounts and I have owned them for more than three years now. In the US, I report my India income and the income for the US investments. As my total income is below the foreign income exclusion threshold, and when standard deduction is considered, my dividends and capital gains don’t attract additional tax. I do pay self-employment tax on my India consulting income. How should the income from qualified dividends and capital gains from the US investments be reported in India and what are the applicable income tax rates? Is self-employment tax paid in the US deductible on India filing?