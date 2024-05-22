Retirement planning for NRIs: Investing in India
Considering the potential India has in the coming future, it will help to build a good portfolio and generate returns over the long term
At present, I am a non-resident India (NRI) working in Finland and want to start investing in the Indian stock market. While I live alone here, my family resides in India. I plan to work for a maximum 6 to 7 years in Finland and then come back to India. I have a house in Pune that is loan-free, and I will be settling there once I return. I want to know how much money I will need to have if I assume 30 years of monthly expenses of ₹1.25 lakh. Also, how do I go about starting with my investments and where should I invest to begin?
—Name withheld on request.