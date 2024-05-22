Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Q&a/  Retirement planning for NRIs: Investing in India

Retirement planning for NRIs: Investing in India

Harshad Chetanwala

  • Considering the potential India has in the coming future, it will help to build a good portfolio and generate returns over the long term

Investing through equity mutual funds is much easier and more effective as the money is managed by experienced fund managers.

At present, I am a non-resident India (NRI) working in Finland and want to start investing in the Indian stock market. While I live alone here, my family resides in India. I plan to work for a maximum 6 to 7 years in Finland and then come back to India. I have a house in Pune that is loan-free, and I will be settling there once I return. I want to know how much money I will need to have if I assume 30 years of monthly expenses of 1.25 lakh. Also, how do I go about starting with my investments and where should I invest to begin?

—Name withheld on request.

The decision to invest in India is good, and considering the potential we have in the coming future, it will help you to build a good portfolio and generate returns over the long term. If we consider a 6% annual rate of inflation, the monthly expenses of 1.25 lakh will become around 1.87 lakh after seven years. Assuming post-retirement inflation at the same rate and post-retirement portfolio returns of 9% per annum, you will need a corpus of 4.56 crore for your monthly withdrawal when you are back in India. Please note that you will be technically consuming this corpus that will remain invested during the withdrawal stage as well. You will be withdrawing the monthly requirement from this corpus and letting the remaining money be invested. To reach this amount, you will need to invest 3.58 lakh per month for the coming seven years.

Also read: Tax mistakes NRIs are making when selling property in India

Alternatively, you can start with a monthly investment of 2.70 lakh and increase this every year by 10% for the coming seven years. All the above calculations are done assuming your investment generates 12% per annum returns during the investment stage.

Investing through equity mutual funds will be much easier and more effective for you as the money will be managed by experienced fund managers. You can consider investing in the following funds: UTI Nifty Index Fund (20%), Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (16%), HDFC Flexi Cap Fund (16%), ICICI Large & Mid Cap Fund (16%), 360 One Focused Equity Fund (16%) and Nippon India Growth Fund (16%). You should try to review the progress every six months to one year.

Harshad Chetanwala is a certified financial planner and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.