Retirement planning for NRIs: Investing in India

The decision to invest in India is good, and considering the potential we have in the coming future, it will help you to build a good portfolio and generate returns over the long term. If we consider a 6% annual rate of inflation, the monthly expenses of ₹1.25 lakh will become around ₹1.87 lakh after seven years. Assuming post-retirement inflation at the same rate and post-retirement portfolio returns of 9% per annum, you will need a corpus of ₹4.56 crore for your monthly withdrawal when you are back in India. Please note that you will be technically consuming this corpus that will remain invested during the withdrawal stage as well. You will be withdrawing the monthly requirement from this corpus and letting the remaining money be invested. To reach this amount, you will need to invest ₹3.58 lakh per month for the coming seven years.