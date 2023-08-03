Reversal of exemption of capital gains exemption for non-construction of house within three years under Section 54F1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Tax exemption under section 54F is claimed for plot sale, but completion of the house is required within three years to maintain exemption
I purchased a plot on 25/01/2006 for ₹12 lakhs and sold it on 31/03/2022 for ₹92 lakhs. After this, I purchased a plot of ₹65 Lakhs for the construction of a residential house in June 2022. The remaining amount of ₹25 lakh was deposited in Capital Gain a/c on 30th July 2022. I claimed exemption under Section 54F for the total long-term capital gains in respect of the sale of the plot. Now I wish to know whether I can utilize the remaining amount kept in Capital gain a/c for my son's marriage. Is there any capital gain tax I have to pay?
