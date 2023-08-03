Answer: For claiming exemption under section 54F of the Income Tax Act, for long-term capital gains on the sale of any asset other than a residential house one has to invest the net consideration for purchase of one residential. The investment has to be made within two years from the date of sale of the asset. If a residential house has already been bought within one year before the sale of the asset, you can still claim the exemption. If you wish to construct a house, you are allowed an extended period of three years to get the construction completed to avail of this exemption.