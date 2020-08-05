Review choice of funds every year to ensure the portfolio remains healthy

With your amount of investment ( ₹36,000 a month), it is very likely that you will reach your target of ₹4 crore-5 crore with either time to spare or extra corpus. This would be true if you keep increasing your monthly investments every year. However, please note that the value of ₹4 crore-5 crore would be significantly different from today in 25 years. For example, if you assume a modest inflation of 5% in the next 25 years, what is worth ₹4 crore today would need to be ₹13 crore at the end of the term. Regarding your portfolio, you are investing into a diverse set of funds including an international fund. The funds are of good quality, including Nippon India Small Cap. Please continue investing in this portfolio, but remember to review the funds every year to ensure the portfolio remains healthy.