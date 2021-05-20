In case your previous employers are not able to provide the UAN or the member id, you can first try to check out from your old salary slip just in case you have the same as many times the EPF number is mentioned on the salary slip. In case this is not an option or is not written on the salary slip, try using the facility offered by the EPFO portal where you can access the number by using your Aadhaar number or your PAN number along with your personal information, i.e. name, address, email id, etc.