Rules for Will under Army order depend on when it was made

We understand that you have made a Will as per Army Order 4/91 that is not registered but we are not aware as to the circumstances in which such Will was made. As you are a serving Army officer, it is imperative to distinguish whether your Will would be classified as a privileged Will or an unprivileged Will (as the rules for both are distinct). Had you executed your Will while you were not actively engaged in an expedition or during actual warfare, the Will would be classified as an unprivileged Will (Section 65, Indian Succession Act, 1925), which is the type of Will executed by civilians. For the purposes of our response, we are assuming you were not engaged on an “expedition" or in “active warfare" at the time of execution of the said Will and, therefore, executed an unprivileged Will.