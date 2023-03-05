Sale of properties: how is LTCG calculated?

Under Section 54 of the Act, in case the LTCG is less than ₹2 crore, investment made by way of purchase or construction, in two residential house properties, at your option, may be eligible for exemption subject to fulfilment of the other prescribed conditions. Such option can however be availed only once in your lifetime. Hence if already availed in any earlier FY, the exemption will be restricted to investment in only one residential house in India.