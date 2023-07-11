Is it necessary for the owner of a flat to be in India for its sale?

The PoA should have all details of the immovable property along with photograph and KYC details of the executant (person executing the PoA) and the attorney holder (person in whose favour the PoA is executed) along with the names, addresses and KYC details of two independent witnesses. The PoA will have to be first notarized and then apostilled by the state authorities concerned in the US. Apostilling is done at the offices of the Secretary of State where the applicant resides.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}