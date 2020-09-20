Senior citizens can claim tax benefit of up to 50,000 on interest income

Any senior citizen earning interest income from prescribed deposits (for example, interest on bank deposits and post office deposits, among others) in India, can avail of a deduction from his gross total income, under section 80TTB of the Act, up to a maximum limit of ₹50,000 per annum. Assuming that the resident senior citizen is entitled to the full amount of deductions referred to above (i.e. ₹2.5 lakh per annum), the net taxable income for 2019-20 will be ₹3 lakh per annum (on a gross income of ₹5.50 lakh). Hence, the tax liability payable shall be nil.