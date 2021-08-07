Shift to less risky mutual funds when markets become pricey

The markets have been kind during your investment period, especially during the last year, resulting in handsome gains and eye-popping IRR numbers. I hate to be a party spoiler, but it is the responsibility of a prudent advisor to temper enthusiasm in such times and warn investors that such good times don’t last forever. The average annual market returns are in the range of 12% in the long term, and we can expect your portfolio returns to revert to this mean, over a period of time. When that happens, the riskier part of your portfolio will bear the brunt of losses.