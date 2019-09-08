Short circuit ‘excluded’ from fire cover

I had a short circuit in my house due to the recent rains and my house caught fire. Will my home insurance cover the damages caused? There has been a huge loss because of the fire. Please advise.

—Gunjan Pareikh

Under the standard clause of fire and special perils policy, short-circuit is an exclusion. The item that gets short-circuited is not covered. However, contents and structure that get damaged from the resulting fire are paid for by the insurance policy. Damages due to inundation will also be covered.

You should inform your insurer about the damages due to the short circuit immediately. They would then appoint a surveyor to inspect the site and assess the claim. After the initial visit, the surveyor would send a list of documents to be submitted. You need to coordinate with the surveyor to complete all documentation formalities. After this, the insurer will share their decision on the claim and the admissible amount. This process can take two to four months.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and MD, SecureNow.in. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com