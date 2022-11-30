Should I invest in PPF or index funds for a 15-yr horizon?

In the past 15 years, PPF interest rates have ranged between 8.8% on the high side and 7.1% on the low side. Although this rate has gone as high as 12% in the past, it is very unlikely to happen again in the near future. The interest rate is set by the government every quarter. The PPF interest rate for the October-December quarter, FY 2022-23 has been fixed at 7.10%. A rate of 8% on average would be a reasonable, if not safe, assumption for the next 10+ years, although there is a distinct chance of it trending lower.

