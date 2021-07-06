Should you opt for a traditional life insurance cover or market-linked Ulip?

A traditional plan or a unit-linked insurance plan (Ulips) with a cover of ₹1 crore will charge a prohibitively high premium of almost ₹10 lakh a year. Your best option is a pure protection term plan with no maturity value but offers a very high cover at a comparatively much lower price. At 31, you will need to shell out about ₹8,000-9,000 per year for a cover of ₹1 crore for 29 years. Consider buying a traditional insurance plan or a ULIP only if you already have a term insurance cover in place.

