Should you take home loan to save income tax?2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Losses from rental income can only be set off against other income up to ₹2 lakh per year. It is not advisable to buy a property solely for tax benefits
I and my wife both are salaried. Our income includes salary, interest on fixed deposits with banks, and dividends from companies. We are in a 30% tax slab. We fully avail the deduction under Section 80C. Is there any way we can save more tax payments further like by taking a home loan to buy residential or commercial property? Can we offset the interest on such a home loan against our income to reduce the tax liability? Can we buy a commercial property and let it out? The rental income so generated can be repaid back to the bank towards the home loan, as EMIs. Will this help us in saving tax and asset creation ?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×