Should you take home loan to save income tax?

Answer: In addition to the tax benefits under Section 80C, you both can avail of the tax benefits under Section 80CCD(1B) by investing in NPS up to ₹50,000. As far as your query on tax benefits available for a home loan is concerned, please note that the income which you earn from letting out any property shall be taxable under the head “Income from house Property". From the rent received, you are allowed a deduction of 30% of the rent received. In respect of the interest on loan taken for such let-out properties, you can claim the full interest under Section 24. Please note that the interest paid on a loan taken from anyone is eligible for this deduction. The income tax law also allows you tax benefits in respect of principal repayment of loans taken for the purchase or construction of residential houses from banks and specified financial institutions. However, this benefit is available within the overall limit of ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C.