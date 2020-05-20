Siblings can execute release deed to give up rights on a property

To answer your first query, it is imperative to look at the purchase document, which will define the type of ownership that each owner holds and their respective rights and interests in the shop. That is to say, to verify if the shop is owned on a joint ownership basis or as tenants in common. In the former case, the deceased’s share in the shop shall be transferred in favour of the survivor. In the latter, tenants in common, the deceased’s share will devolve according to the succession or personal laws applicable to the deceased at the time of her demise, if she dies intestate or as per her Will, if she dies leaving behind a Will.