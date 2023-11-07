SIP for marriage expenses: Where to invest for accumulating money? A guide on Mutual Fund suggestions
Investing in mutual funds for the marriage expenses of your niece and nephew is a good idea. However, the suitable mutual fund scheme would depend on their ages and the time horizon for their marriage
I want to save money for my niece and nephew for their marriage. I don’t want to overburden myself so plan to keep a small amount safely for them. I have two nephews and two nieces, one nephew is in college while the other is in 12th. One niece is in her second year of college while the other is in class 5. Could you suggest some SIP specifically for marriage purposes? Should I start SIP for all individually or one would do depending on the age gap? I belong to a middle-class family.