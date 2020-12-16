Spouse is counted among class I legal heirs

Assuming you are Hindu by faith, certain rules will apply accordingly. As your late father had not executed a will, his estate will be subject to intestate succession. As per the Schedule to the Indian Succession Act, 1925, for your father’s estate, the class I legal heirs would be your mother (his wife or widow), you and your siblings (if any), your father’s mother (if she is alive), widows and children of your predeceased siblings (if any), among others. Each such class I legal heir will take an equal share in the property.