Succession laws: Can grandchildren be appointed as Karta of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF)?2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Eldest daughter or grandson can become Karta of HUF bank account. Procedure includes declaration and death certificate.
My grandfather was operating his HUF bank account in Syndicate Bank as Karta of the HUF and paying regular taxes. He passed away in June 2023 leaving behind two grandsons, two daughters, and his wife. His son (my father) passed away 12 years back. Who can now become the Karta of the HUF and carry on the account transaction? What is the procedure to follow with the bank in this case?
