Answer: Under the Hindu laws the senior most adult coparcener becomes karta of the HUF. The same rule applies to the appointment of Karta after the death of an existing Karta. Earlier only male members were considered as coparceners and thus were eligible to become Karta of a HUF but after the amendment of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, in September 2005 daughters and sons both are to be treated as coparcener. So seniormost daughter of your grandfather i.e. your eldest aunt can become Karta of the HUF. If any or both the aunts are unwilling or incapable to be appointed as Karta of the HUF, the eldest of you or your brother can become Karta of the HUF provided one is an adult.