Succession of property under a Will

There is different point of times when a property passes on the death of a person depending on whether the deceased has made a Will or has died intestate without leaving any Will in respect of the asset concerned. In case a person dies without leaving a valid Will, all his assets pass on to his legal heirs, immediately on the date of the death, as per the succession laws applicable to him. However, in case the deceased had made a valid Will, the executors are required to administer the assets as per the Will so the assets do not vest with the persons named in the Will till the executors take necessary steps. This implies that the executors have to ensure that the property gets transferred in the name of the legatee as per the wishes of the testator. Till the property so gets transferred, the income accrues to the estate of the deceased and the executors have to file income tax return representing the estate of the deceased. So in my opinion, you need to get the property transferred in your name to complete the instructions contained in the Will as regards this property.

