Tax benefits claimed on home loans get reversed if house sold in five years

Answer: One can claim a deduction for repayment of a home loan taken from specified entities for acquiring a residential house up to ₹1.50 lakh every year along with other eligible items under Section 80 C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, in case you sell or transfer, such house purchased, within five years from the end of the year in which it was so purchased, all the benefits in respect of repayment of such home loan availed under Section 80 C gets reversed and become taxable in the year in which you sell the property. So in your case any amount of principal repayment claimed under Section 80 C shall become taxable in the year in which you sell the house. Please note that there is no similar provision for reversing the tax benefits claimed in respect of interest on the home loans. So any tax benefit claimed by you under Section 24(b) in respect of interest shall not be reversed.