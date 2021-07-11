Tax implications for gift from father’s HUF to son’s HUF

Gifts received from specified relatives are not treated as income. Members of an HUF are treated as relatives of the HUF for this purpose. So the gifts received by an HUF from any of its members is not treated as income of the HUF. Your HUF can not be treated as member of your son’s HUF. So the full value of the gift given from your HUF will be treated as income of your son’s HUF as the aggregate value of the gifts received by your son’s HUF exceeds the threshold of fifty thousand rupees. The clubbing provisions apply when the gift is received by an HUF from its members and as explained your HUF can not be treated as member of your son’s HUF, the clubbing provisions will not apply and any income earned on this gift shall be taxed in the hands of your son’s HUF.