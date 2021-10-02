Tax liability in case of income from assets after death without a Will

As far as ITR of your father is concerned, you were required to file an ITR for the period from the 1 st April of the year to death till the date of death as legal representative of your father in respect of income till date of his death and thereafter there is not need to file any ITR in respect of income from assets owned by your father since all the assets had vested in the legal heirs immediately on his death. Since one cannot file an ITR beyond one year, you cannot file your old ITR now. In case the Income Tax department comes to know about it, it can issue you a notice and in that case, you may have to pay tax and interest on the income relatable to your share in the assets of your deceased father in addition to a penalty between 50% to 200% of such tax liability.