Taxability depends on the source of income

I have been living in London since 2001. I will retire next year and plan to return to India soon after. I will get my retirement corpus and other benefits later next year. How will this money be taxed in India if I am a resident in India?

Taxability of income depends on the source of income and the residential status. Any income, the source of which is located in India, is taxable in India, irrespective of the residential status.

Residential status is determined on the basis of physical presence in India during a financial year, including work days and non-work days, and presence in the preceding 10 financial years.

Residential status is dynamic and needs fresh determination every year. A resident may either qualify as a resident and ordinarily resident (ROR) or resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR).

The income of an individual who is a non-resident Indian (NRI) or RNOR is taxable on the following conditions: income accrues or arises in India; income deemed to accrue or arise in India; and income received or deemed to receive in India.

The global income of an individual, who is an ROR is taxable and the individual is required to report all foreign assets (such as bank, house property and financial investments, among others) in the India income tax return (ITR). Also, income earned from such foreign assets during the relevant year along with the nature of income and head of income under which it has been offered to tax in the ITR needs to be reported in relation to each foreign asset.

If you qualify as an NRI or RNOR, retirement money earned and received in the UK won’t be taxable in India.

However, if you qualify as ROR, then such retirement money received in the UK will be taxable in India. In case of double taxation, benefit under the double tax avoidance agreement (DTAA) between India and the UK may be explored separately.

