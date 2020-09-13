TDS not levied on PF withdrawal if you work for five continuous years

Queries 1, 2 and 3: The accumulated PF balance due and payable to the employee (the balance to his credit on the date of cessation of employment) is exempt from tax if he has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more. Where there are multiple employers and the PF balances are transferred to the PF account with the most recent employer, the cumulative period of employment is seen. Since the cumulative period of employment is more than five years, the accumulated balance to the extent payable to you post ceasing employment with employer B shall be exempt.