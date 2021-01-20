Tenants paying rent regularly may have a stake in the property

To ascertain if the chawl tenants have a stake in their respective units or tenements, one will require to consider the legal papers and verify, if the persons or their legal heirs using and occupying the units are bona fide tenants under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, and have been paying the rent regularly from time to time and obtaining receipts for the same. Taking a preliminary view, it can be assumed that many may have acquired rights in the units as tenants. It is to be noted that any legal action that you are proposing to take against the chawl tenants will have to be taken by following the due process of law.