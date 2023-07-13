Where can I get my credit score and how often can I check that?1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Regularly checking your credit score is important for identifying errors, monitoring for fraud, and improving credit health. In India, credit scores range from 300 to 900, with higher scores indicating better creditworthiness. The best sources for checking credit scores are the authorized credit bureaus: TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark. Remember, you are entitled to one free credit report per year from each bureau.
What is a good credit score and is it okay to check your credit score regularly? Which website or app is safe to check credit scores?
