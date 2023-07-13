Where can I get my credit score and how often can I check that?

In India, credit scores typically range from 300 to 900, with higher scores indicating better creditworthiness. While different lenders may have their criteria for evaluating credit scores, generally, a higher credit score is considered good and improves your chances of loan approval and favourable interest rates. Here is how credit score is categorized: It is rated excellent if the score is 800 and above; very good. if it is between 750 and 799; good, if it is 700 - 749; and fair, if it is between 650 and 699. A score between 600 and 649 gets you a poor rating, while it is bad if the score is below 600.