The PF will be taxable at your marginal rate of tax

I am working in a PSU and we have only NPS. In my previous job, I was covered in EPF and I worked there only for three years, meaning I would have to pay tax for withdrawal. But whenever I submit the claim form, I get an error message saying “the name in the EPF does not match with the name in the income tax database" and because of this, I may have to pay around 33% of the amount as tax if I submit the request since the withdrawal amount is greater than ₹50,000. What do I do to get the amount claimed by paying TDS of 10% only?

