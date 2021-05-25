The validity of a Will is determined by a testamentary court

The fact that your grandmother’s thumb impression appears twice will not invalidate the registration of the Will. This is further supported by the fact that the sub-registrar’s office has not communicated any objection and anyway uploaded the image on their system. The fact of registration of the Will does not automatically lead to any inference in favour of its genuineness. The mere fact that a Will has been registered will not, by itself, be sufficient to dispel all suspicions regarding it. A registered Will can also be challenged in court. The validity of the Will is determined by a testamentary court when considering the grant of probate basis several other factors (i.e. whether the Will was executed under duress, whether the testator had the mental capacity to execute, etc.).