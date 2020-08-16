There’s no clarity on split shares’ taxation

As per Section 55(2)(ac) of the Income-tax Act, the cost for the purpose of computation of LTCG shall be the FMV of the shares as on 31 January 2018 (in place of the actual cost of purchase), provided the FMV as on 31 January 2018 is lesser than the sale value. However, the said Section does not provide any specific clarification with respect to FMV to be considered in case of a subsequent share split.