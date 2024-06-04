Money
This PMS is betting on India reaching 16% of world GDP by 2047
Neil Borate , Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 04 Jun 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Summary
- Vikas Khemani aims to tap into India's projected economic boom, focusing on sectors like manufacturing and banking, as the country targets a $29 trillion GDP by 2047.
- His new fund plans to leverage long-term growth trends and foundational shifts in India's economic and geopolitical landscape.
Vikas Khemani, the founder of Carnelian Asset Management, which manages over ₹3,600 crore, is setting his sights high with plans to launch a new venture—the Bharat Amritkal Fund, a category III Alternative Investment Fund, requiring a minimum investment of ₹5 crore.
