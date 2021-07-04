Transfer of rental income to HUF: What are the income tax provisions?

It is not only the income transferred which will be included in the hands of the daughter-in-law but also the income arising from investments made out of the rent transferred shall also be clubbed with the income of your daughter in law because the rental income is nothing but gift of an asset from your daughter-in-law to the HUF. There would not be any change in tax implications even if she transfers the house to the HUF as the clubbing provisions will still apply in respect of the rent received by the HUF on such property. However the income earned on reinvestment of the rental income will be taxed in the hands of the HUF and not daughter as the clubbing provisions apply to the income on the asset transferred and not on income on income from the asset transferred.