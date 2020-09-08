Understand entitlement of property’s present owner before buying

You may ask the owner or seller to provide you with all the title documents of the property to understand the title devolution and the entitlement of the seller. To ensure that the property is free of encumbrances, you may also check for the mutation entries, revenue records and search for it in the office of the concerned sub-registrar, where the property is situated. You may also publish a public notice before executing the purchase document to ensure there are no third party rights on the property.