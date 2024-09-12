Understanding capital gains tax exemptions for ESOP share sales

To save capital gains tax on Rs. 80 lakh from ESOP shares, a taxpayer must invest the entire sale amount in a residential house within two years, not just capital gains. Failure to do so requires depositing the remaining amount in a Capital Gains Account by July 31, 2025

Balwant Jain
Updated12 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
The exemption under Section 54EC by investing the capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified financial institutions is available only for long-term capital gains arising from land or buildings and not for any other assets.
The exemption under Section 54EC by investing the capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified financial institutions is available only for long-term capital gains arising from land or buildings and not for any other assets.

I made long-term capital gains of Rs. 80 lakhs on selling shares allotted under ESOP in June 2024. Can I put 50 lakh in a capital gains bond to claim an exemption under Section 54EC in FY 2024-25 and buy a house for 30 lakh during the financial year 25-26 to claim an exemption under Section 54 to save capital gain tax on the entire Rs? 80 lakh?

Please note that the exemption under Section 54EC by investing the capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified financial institutions is available only for long-term capital gains arising from land or buildings and not for any other assets.

Secondly, as you mentioned, you can claim exemption from tax on long-term capital gains arising from the sale of any asset other than a residential house by investing in a residential house under Section 54F, not Section 54.

Clarifications on Capital Gains Exemptions

To claim an exemption under Section 54F, you must invest the sale proceeds, not the capital gains you mentioned. So, for claiming exemption for long-term capital gains of Rs. 80 lakh, you will have to invest the full sale consideration received on the sale of ESOP shares for buying or constructing a residential house within the prescribed period. The residential house has to be bought within two years from the date of sale of the shares. If it is under construction, it must be completed within three years, and possession must be obtained.

 

Please note that if the money is not used to acquire a residential house before the due date for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), 31 July 2025, you will have to deposit the balance amount in a Capital Gains Account in a scheduled bank. The money deposited in the Capital Gains Account can be used to make payments for the house within the prescribed time period.

Read all our personal finance stories here

Balwant Jain is a tax and investments expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on his X handle.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyQ&AUnderstanding capital gains tax exemptions for ESOP share sales

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.10
    11:52 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    0.95 (0.64%)

    Tata Motors

    969.40
    11:52 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    -6.6 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.70
    11:52 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    2.65 (0.92%)

    Tata Power

    436.65
    11:52 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    0.85 (0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,980.15
    11:47 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    320.35 (6.87%)

    Engineers India

    221.95
    11:47 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    12.35 (5.89%)

    Sundaram Finance

    4,870.00
    11:42 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    244.4 (5.28%)

    Varun Beverages

    659.05
    11:47 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    31.45 (5.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue