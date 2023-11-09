Understanding the income tax implications for non-residents selling ancestral property in India
Non-residents have to pay tax on the sale of ancestral property as long-term capital gains. The cost of acquisition for capital gain purposes will be the fair market value of the house as of 1st April 2001
My father bought a house in Mohali in 1986. The how has now been transferred to me and my brother after the death of my parents. My brother lives in India and I am a Citizen of Canada since 2008. Now we are selling that property. Do I have to pay tax on that sale and How much?