‘We are bullish on Indian equities but expect volatility to increase’
Summary
- The Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund is an all-seasons product, which suits a large population of investors, Chandan tells Mint
MUMBAI : Asset allocation in equities should reflect the changes in market conditions. Unfortunately, a lot of investors have misinterpreted this as selling when the market goes up and buying when the market goes down," says Nimesh Chandan, chief investment officer, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund. The asset management firm was in the news recently for launching a balanced advantage fund (BAF), a type of hybrid mutual fund that invests in a mix of equity and debt securities. The Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund is an all-seasons product, which suits a large population of investors, Chandan tells Mint. Edited excerpts from an interview: