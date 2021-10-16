What are ELSS and are FMP better than ELSS? Please suggest top three ELSS

You can claim income tax deduction upto Rs. 1.50 lakh under Section 80 C for investments made in the tax saver mutual fund schemes popularly known as ELSS (Equity Linked Saving Schemes). The investment in ELSS is locked for three years. Since ELSS is basically an equity product, the returns are not assured and depend on the performance of the equity market in general and the scheme in particular during that period. I would advise you not to invest in ELSS at one go and rather opt for Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) to invest in an ELSS. The profits on redemption of ELSS units are fully tax exempt upto Rs. 1 lakh in a year along with long term capital gains on listed shares and other equity schemes and beyond which it gets taxed at flat rate of 10% without the benefit of indexation.