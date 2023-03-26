What is taxability on commercial property?

In case based on the facts, the income is categorized as profits and gains from business or profession (PGBP), then as per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, PGBP loss can be set-off against any other head of income, other than under the head salary or capital gains. Any unadjusted PGBP loss can be carried forward for next 8 assessment years and can be set-off only against income under the head PGBP.

