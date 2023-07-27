What should be done if you fail to deduct tax on rent paid to an NRI?1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:30 PM IST
It is the payer’s obligation to effect TDS on the taxable income of the non-resident and deposit the same with the income tax department. In case of non-compliance, the payer will be liable for penal consequences.
My landlord is a non-resident Indian (NRI). I have already paid him the house rent for April and May by cheque but did not deduct tax at source. What should I do now?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×