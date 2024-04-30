What things do I need to consider for buying a critical illness insurance plan?
Critical illness insurance is crucial as it provides financial support in case of serious illness. Buying a standalone policy covering a maximum number of critical illnesses is recommended. Ensure the coverage is at least equal to your life insurance amount
I am 28 and earning ₹6 lakh annually. I have term insurance of ₹60 lakh. I also have health insurance of a family floater of ₹5 lakh covering me, my wife and our 3-year-old daughter). Now, I came to know about critical illness insurance. Which aspect should I take care of while purchasing critical illness insurance?