What’s the tax liability for taking out funds from two PF accounts?

I worked with two different establishments—first from 2011 to 2015 and then from 2015 to 2016, respectively—and was assigned two different provident fund (PF) accounts and universal account numbers (UANs ). I could not merge the two accounts since there was no response from the PF office on how to go about it. My current organization, where I have been working for the past seven years, does not have provision for PF and so I have been unable to transfer the previous PF accounts here. I want to know whether I can withdraw funds fully from the two accounts. If so, what will be the taxability of the proceeds?

