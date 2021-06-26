When you can open Senior Citizen Savings Scheme before reaching 60

The scheme makes exception in the case of a person, who has either taken early retirement or has retired on reaching the age of superannuation, who can open account under this scheme any time after 55 years of age even before completion of the threshold age of 60 years. Such persons can open account under this scheme only with their retirement benefits and that too within one month from the date of receipt of retirement benefits. Please note that the restriction of one month is counted from the date of receipt of retirement benefits and not from the date of retirement. So though you retired in December 2020 but since your Provident Fund dues, which are treated as retirement benefits, are received only on 5th June 2021, you can deposit full 15 lakhs under this scheme within one month i.e. by 4th of July 2021. While opening the account under this scheme you will have to furnish proof of date of disbursement of your provident fund due with the bank account where the same have been deposited along with a certificate from your employer about your employment and retirement benefits.