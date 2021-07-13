Where can I invest 40 lakh for 15 years to get 1.25 lakh every month?

Assuming monthly withdrawals of ₹1.25 lakh from the short-term funds and an annualised return of 6%, your investments in short-term debt funds will last for seven years. During these seven years, your remaining equity corpus will grow to ₹1.69 crore. Redeem ₹80 lakh from your equity corpus again to replenish your debt corpus and generate your monthly income. Keep repeating this cycle after every seve years.