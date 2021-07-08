Where should I invest 15 lakh to fund my daughter's wedding?

Considering your age, there are various options available that will not only protect your capital but also offer better yields. You may invest equally in Senior Citizen Savings Schemes (SCSS), Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), RBI Floating Rate Bonds, reputed corporate FDs (Bajaj Finance & HDFC Ltd.) and select good quality debt-oriented mutual funds with SWP option which should be at least 20 basis points lower than the prevailing YTM. It is worth mentioning here that some of the investments will not have monthly payment options and come with their respective lock-in and tax liability however if you spread them in these investments avenues it will translate into approximately Rs. 22500 monthly cash flow. In the debt mutual fund category, you may consider HDFC Corporate Bond Fund, Kotak Corporate Bond Fund, IDFC Floating Rate Fund & ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund. Debt mutual fund allocation can also be utilized in case of emergency as these funds are open-ended in nature.