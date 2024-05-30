Which one is advisable, A will or a gift deed?
Will vs Gift deed: The gift deed transfers property immediately but deprives the donor of ownership, and it must be stamped and registered. Will is cheaper, has no stamp duty, and is not required to be registered but advisable
My mother wants to make a gift deed or a will of the property in my favour. My mother is 91 years of age and cannot walk. Which option is better? I am staying in Mumbai. Do I need to take NOC of Society? Does the gift deed need to be registered?